Andhra doubles old-age pension to Rs 2,000

Vijayawada, Jan 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government Friday said old-age pension has been doubled to Rs 2,000 from January benefitting 5.4 million pensioners in the state. "In a major welfare move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announces enhancement of the old-age pensions Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 from this January," said an official statement. Soon after coming to power in 2014, Naidu increased the pension to Rs 1,000 from Rs 200.