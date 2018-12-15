'Andi Mack' actor Stoney Westmoreland fired by Disney for plotting sex with minor

Los Angeles, Dec 15 (PTI) Disney cable network has severed ties with "Andi Mack" actor Stoney Westmoreland, who has been arrested for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual liaison with a 13-year-old he met online.Westmoreland, 48, plays the grandfather on Disney Channel sitcom "Andi Mack", reported Deadline. "Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series 'Andi Mack', was arrested in Salt Lake City today. Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week," a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement."Andi Mack", created by Terri Minsky, follows 13-year-old Andi Mack and her best friends, Cyrus Goodman and Buffy Driscoll, as they attend middle school.Westmoreland was arrested Friday in Utah, where "Andi Mack" films. According to TV station KSL, court documents state he was arrested for investigation of enticing a minor by Internet or text, a second-degree felony, and four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.An affidavit filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City indicated Westmoreland began communicating online with a user he believed was underage "on an Internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity".Police allege Westmoreland asked that person to engage in acts with him and to send nude photos. He also sent pornographic photos, according to the affidavit.Westmoreland has appeared on TV series as "Scandal", "Breaking Bad", "Better Call Saul" and "NCIS" and in the films "Matchstick Men" and "Godzilla". PTI SHDSHD