Andre Aciman confirms writing 'Call Me by Your Name' sequel

New York, Dec 4 (PTI) Author Andre Aciman on Tuesday confirmed that he is currently penning the sequel to "Call Me By Your Name".Amid speculation since the film's release last year, there has been a talk of a sequel with director Luca Guadagnino also expressing his desire for a follow-up.Aciman wrote on Twitter, "I would actually love a sequel to 'Call Me by Your Name'. In fact I am writing one."Veteran writer James Ivory wrote the screenplay for the 2017 film and became the oldest recipient of an Oscar (Best Adapted Screenplay) at the age of 89.The film is based on Aciman's novel of the same name which takes place at the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1987, the gay romance film showcased Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer)'s summer love story in 1983, around the time HIV was discovered.Guadagnino has earlier said he aims to address the HIV-AIDS crisis in the planned sequel.In September, Hammer revealed that a sequel to the Oscar-nominated film was in the works. Chalamet later said Hammer and he are "1,000 per cent" ready for the installment. PTI SHDSHD