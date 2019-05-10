Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain to star in Tammy Faye biopic

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Actors Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield are set to lead the cast of Fox Searchlight's upcoming biopic "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".Based on the documentary "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the movie focuses on the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Garfield and Chastain.Michael Showalter is directing the feature film from a script by Abe Sylvia. According to the plot synopsis, "in the 1970s and '80s, Tammy Faye and Jim rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. "Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, soon financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and sexual scandal tore their marriage apart and spoiled their carefully built empire."Chastain will also serve as a producer on the project along with her producing partner Kelly Carmichael. Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane are also producing through their Madison Wells Media. Jordana Mollick is attached as executive producer. PTI SHDSHD