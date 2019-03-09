Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster to star in 'Mouse Guard'

Los Angeles, Mar 9 (PTI) Actors Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will be headlining the Fox Studios' fantasy action film "Mouse Guard".Based on David Petersen's comics and graphic novel of the same name, the film will be directed by "Maze Runner" helmer Wes Ball, reported Variety.The story, set in a medieval world, is about an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm. Their enemies range from predators such as foxes and eagles to other rodents.Serkis, who recently directed and starred in "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle", will essay villainous blacksmith Midnight.Brodie-Sangster, best known for playing Jojen Reed on "Game of Thrones", will portray Lieam, one of the Mouse Guard's youngest members.The film will be shot using motion capture technology which Serkis has mastered while working on his "Lord of the Rings" and "Planet of the Apes" series.Director Matt Reeves, who worked with Serkis on "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014) and "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017), is producing the new project along with Ross Richie, Stephen Christy and Joe Hartwick Jr.The project is expected to start production in May. PTI RB RBRB