Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' to release on November 8

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The release of Anees Bazmee-directed film "Pagalpanti" has been preponed by two weeks, the makers announced Monday. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on November 22, will now hit theatres on November 8. "Pagalpanti" features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla. According to a statement by the makers, the shooting of the film is underway in London. The movie is produced by T-Series, Panorama Studios and co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.