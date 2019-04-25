Angela Bassett joins Lena Headey and Karen Gillan in 'Gunpowder Milkshake'

Los Angeles, Apr 25 (PTI) Actor Angela Bassett has boarded the cast of assassin action movie "Gunpowder Milkshake".The 60-year-old actor, who most recently featured in "Bumblebee" and "Mission: Impossible Fallout", join Karen Gillan and Lena Headey in the film, reported Deadline. Spanning multiple generations, the assassin thriller will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, the duo behind the dark Israeli breakout "Big Bad Wolves".Bassett will play Anna May, one of the unassuming leaders of a massive armory.Keshales and Navot Papushado will share writing credits with Ehud Lavski.The film will be produced by Studiocanal along with Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company.Bassett will be next seen opposite Patricia Arquette in the Netflix film, "Otherhood". PTI RB RB