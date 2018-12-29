Angelina Jolie doesn't rule out move into politics

London, Dec 29 (PTI) Angelina Jolie has hinted that she is fine with the idea of joining politics in future. The Hollywood actor-director, who is involved with the United Nations, in a recent interview did not rule out a stronger push into the political arena."Honestly, if you asked me 20 years ago I would've laughed, and I really don't knowI always say I'll go where I am needed. I don't know if I'm fit for politics, but then I've also joked I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I'm pretty open and out there. "I can take a lot on the chin so that's good," Jolie said during a visit to the BBC's Today as a guest editor. The actor, who is a special envoy for the U N refugee agency, used her guest editor slot on the BBC to highlight refugee issues in the Middle East. She also invited Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege on the show. PTI SHDSHD