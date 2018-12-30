Angelina Jolie doesn't want her children to be 'perfectly behaved'

London, Dec 30 (PTI) Angelina Jolie has said she loves that her children have a "good rebellious streak" in them and she would not want them to be on their best behaviour all the time.The 43-year-old actor, who has Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10, with former husband Brad Pitt, believes that her kids will have to find themselves."It's funny - children can do two things. They can make you grow up, and you do, and they also add a sense of wild themselves."They all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious. And I don't want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so - they have to find themselves," Jolie said on BBC Radio 4's "Today".The "Maleficent" star said she does her best to instill good values in her children but knows she cannot shield them from everything they might come across on the internet."Like most parents, we try our best to insert good stuff, and we can't control everything that they're exposed to."Here's the truth - is that my children have seen things about themselves, even from what's considered serious news people, that are inaccurate. So my children have a very odd sense of who's telling the truth and what the truth really is and what they actually believe or trust," she said.Jolie's remarks come weeks after fake Instagram accounts in Maddox and Pax's names posted messages to wish Pitt on his 55th birthday. PTI RDSRDS