ANIIDCO invites bids to set up premium resorts in 3 islands in Andaman

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO) has invited bids to set up three ecotourism premium resorts in the Union territory. According to the request for qualification (RFQ) application posted on the Niti Aayog's website, the resorts would be developed each in Long Island, Smith Island and Aves Island in Andaman and Nicobar. The last date for submission of application is February 2. Government think-tank Niti Aayog hosted an investors' conference in August to attract investments for the development of ecotourism on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis in Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep islands. The Island Development Agency (IDA), an apex body, under the chairmanship of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, was constituted in June 2017 to undertake a holistic approach in developing the islands of Andaman and Nicobar. The Aayog has been mandated to steer the Holistic Development of Islands programme, along with the respective UT administration/ state governments. Under the programme, 10 islands in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep have been taken up for holistic development in the first phase. PTI BKS CS HRS