Anil Kapoor and family walk green carpet at 'Selection Day' premiere

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Anil Kapoor and clan were all in attendance at the green carpet premiere of Netflix original "Selection Day" on Tuesday.Kapoor veterans, Anil, who has co-produced the web series, and brother actor Sanjay Kapoor walked the carpet as did their nieces "Dhadak" actor Jahnvi and Khushi The premiere took place at PVR Icon in Andheri. The stars apparently walked a pitch-like green carpet as cricket serves the backdrop of the story.Anil's daughter producer Rhea Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor also walked the carpet as did Sanjay's daughter Shanaya and wife Maheep. Jahnvi and Khushi's half-sister Anshula Kapoor was also present. Apart from the Kapoors, the show's cast -- Rajesh Tailang, Yash Dholye, Mohammad Samad, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shiv Pandit, Karanvir Malhotra and Akshay Oberoi -- also graced the green carpet. Other attendees included Sanya Malhotra, Pavan Malhotra, Kabir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Swara Bhasker. The series is based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. Marston Bloom, who has adapted the book, is the showrunner of the project.The show, directed by Udayan Prasad and Karan Boolani, follows the story of two teenagers and their cricket obsessed father.The series will be available on Netflix from December 28 onwards.