Anil Kapoor excited to play historical character in 'Takht'

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) "Takht" will be his first period drama in over three-decade-long career, and actor Anil Kapoor is excited for the film. As per media reports, Kapoor will play the role of Shahjehan in Karan Johar's directorial venture. "For the first time I am playing a historical character. It is a combination of many things for an actor, you can't just say there is excitement, there is lot more. Till the time I don't get into it I won't be able to say what emotions I am feeling," Kapoor told PTI, without divulging details about his character in the Karan Johar-directed historical drama. "Takht" is set in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers. Besides Kapoor, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and it will reportedly go on floors later this year.Kapoor's latest film "Total Dhamaal" has minted over Rs 150 crore at the box office. He is currently working on "Pagalpanti. He also working with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor on Bindra biopic. PTI KKP SHDSHD