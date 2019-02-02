Anil Kapoor, Janhvi to walk for Raghavendra Rathore at LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and his niece, Janhvi Kapoor, will be turning showstoppers for celebrated designer Raghavendra Rathore at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.Titled "An Ode To The Bandhgala", the latest clothing line from the label, which will be showcased on Saturday, is influenced by formal evening dressing.The bespoke range encourages textures and techniques, intricate embroideries and luxurious fabrics.Rathore is focusing on promoting underprivileged and undiscovered talent from across India with the collection, which travels through the rich handicrafts and artisanal heritage the country offers.The show presented by Nexa offers slick cuts and modern silhouettes in dark neutral tones of blue, black, ivory and charcoal grey. PTI SHD RBRB