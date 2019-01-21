Anil Kapoor on meeting PM Modi: It was inspirational

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Anil Kapoor says he was destined to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and feels "honoured and privileged" to have met him. The 62-year-old actor, who met the prime minister recently, said he has been trying to meet him since he was Gujarat chief minister. "It was wonderful meeting him. I had been wanting to meet him since he was the chief minister of Gujarat but it never happened. "There are certain meetings which are destined. So, I was fortunate and had the privilege and honour to meet him. It was very inspirational. I have never seen someone working so hard," Anil told reporters.When asked if he would like to see Modi as the PM again, Anil said, "That's for all of us (to decide), we will see. This is not a political platform." He was speaking at the trailer launch of "Total Dhamaal". Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra among others. "Total Dhamaal" reunites Madhuri and Anil after "Pukaar" which released in 2000. Madhuri said the actor has not changed in all these years. "I don't think Anil can ever change. He will always be the same. He is one of a kind. It's always a pleasure working with him. I'm working with Ajay also after a long time. It was wonderful working with everyone," she added. While the previous two installments featured Sanjay Dutt, the actor won't be seen in "Total Dhamaal". When asked about his absence from the film, Kumar said, "It would have been a lot more fun if Sanjay Dutt had been there but his dates were not available. It left both of us unhappy.""Total Dhamaal" is scheduled to release on February 22. PTI JUR SHDSHD