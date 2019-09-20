scorecardresearch
Anil Kumar Jain appointed new Coal Secretary

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Anil Kumar Jain has been appointed as the new Coal Secretary, according to a government order.Jain is a 1986-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre."The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment ofAnil Kumar Jain, Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and ClimateChange as Secretary, Ministry of Coal," the order said.Jain succeeds Sumanta Chaudhuri, a 1985-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre. PTI CPS DPBDPB

