Animal welfare body seeks implementation of 2 poultry rules

/R New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) An animal welfare body has asked the Centre to implement two rules recommended by the Law Commission to ensure better welfare of egg-laying hens and broiler chicken, noting that the present practices involved cruel practices that needed to be stopped. The World Animal Protection (WAP) observed that companies across the world were moving towards cage-free chicken farms and India should not be left behind. "The government should implement the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Egg Laying Hens) Rules, 2017 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Broiler Chicken) Rules, 2017 recommended by the law commission to ensure better welfare of egg laying hens and broiler chicken," the WAP said in a statement. Universally, it said, chickens were scientifically accepted as a sentient being, who are able to experience and feel pain, pleasure, comfort, stress, thirst, hunger and fear similar to a cat or dog. "The present situation involves a lot of cruel practices and this needs to be stopped." WAP country director Gajender K Sharma said birds in cages could not exercise adequately, forage, perch, dust bath, escape or avoid aversive interactions. "They are also more fearful than birds in large group housing systems. The impacts of behavioural restriction also have a welfare and production impact, also relating to foodborne diseases, such as salmonella and other public health concerns," Sharma added. PTI TDSHMB