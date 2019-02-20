ANJ Group Wins the Prestigious Titles of “Emerging Company of the Year” & “Young Leader of the Year Award”

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)ANJ Group, one of Indias leading Architectural Design & Turnkey Contracts firm added two more titles amidst its growing list of accolades and awards. At a glittering ceremony held in Mumbai, the group was honored with the Emerging Company of the year award and their Managing Director - Ashok Kularia was felicitated with the Young leader of the year award for 2019. These awards are a platform to collectively bring together leaders across the Globe. Its a platform for transformational leaders who are Iconic and can operate in a hyperactive environment full of change and challenges and yet make a difference. The event was presented by BTVI, the countrys premier English business news channel. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Ashok Kularia, Managing Director, ANJ Group, commented, We have added two more milestones to our kitty by bagging these awards. It is a testimony of our continuous efforts to strive and deliver the best for our clients. I give all the credit to my father, Mr. MagharamKularia, who has been the driving force and my sole mentor and to all my team members without whom this wouldnt have been possible. The nominees for these awards go through a stringent evaluation process comprising of four levels. Level 1 is the evaluation by the academic council encompassing of 3 members who will either accept or reject an entry. Level 2 is the evaluation by the executive council 3 members who are from CSR Fraternity & Senior Leaders in the industry. Level 3 comprises of a LIVE jury presentation and Level 4 is the collation of results using overall grade on point average (OGPA). This eliminates extreme scores and helps centralize results to enable the committee to choose the winners. About ANJ Group ANJ Group is an architectural Design & Turnkey Contracts firm that specializes in Design & Build solutions across Architectural, Corporate Interiors, Hospitality, Industrial & Institutional verticals. ANJ has been in the industry for over 35 years. They have executed over 50 million sq. ft. through 1500+ projects across 60 cities in India. ANJ Group provides end-to-end solutions with all the functional expertise - right from Architects & Interior Designers, Project Managers & MEP Engineers, a 2500 strong build team and also a 60,000 sq. ft. advanced manufacturing facility in Mumbai. The core brand philosophy of ANJ Group has been giving life to ideas and bringing innovative concepts and design intents into tangible existence. ANJ is a process driven and service oriented firm and has worked with the best of clients across sectors in their vast experience spanning over three decades. Image: Mr. Ashok Kularia, MD, ANJ Group & Sapna Khakharia Gohil - Director, Design, ANJ Group PWRPWR