Ankita Lokhande joins 'Baaghi 3'

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Ankita Lokhande has bagged her second Bollywood project and the actor will next be seen in "Baaghi 3".Ankita, who made big-screen debut with "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", will play Shraddha Kapoor's sister in the third instalment of the action series.The actor said she wanted to do an out-and-out commercial film and "Baaghi 3" was the perfect choice."It is very challenging, but I am confident that my character will strike a chord with the audience. The third installment is different from the previous two, as 'Baaghi 3' is more about family bonding. "I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister. I haven't played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing," Ankita said in a statement.The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, will see Tiger Shroff reunite with Shraddha, after starring in the first film. Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger's brother in the film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala."Baaghi 3" is scheduled for a March 6, 2020 release. PTI RDSRDS