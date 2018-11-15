Ankiv Baisoya quits DUSU presidency, suspended from outfit: ABVP; NSUI says too late

(Eds: Updating with more inputs) New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The ABVP said on Thursday DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya has resigned from his post after it asked him to do so, and has also been suspended from the students outfit till an inquiry into allegations that he gained admission to the Delhi University on the basis of a fake degree.While the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said the decision was taken to maintain the "genuineness" of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), the move drew criticism from the NSUI and AISA, which claimed it was done under pressure ahead of the high court hearing on November 20.In a Facebook post, Baisoya said he was resigning form the post of DUSU president because he respects the mandate of Delhi University students, who voted for him.Attempts to contact Baisoya over phone did not yield result, but the ABVP said he has tendered his resignation to the university's vice-chancellor.The ABVP, in a statement, said it asked Baisoya to step down as DUSU president and also relieved him of all responsibilities in ABVP till the Delhi University completes the verification process.It alleged that the NSUI and other student organisations started raising questions on Baisoya's degree "the moment ABVP won three of four posts in the DUSU elections"."The NSUI has been indulging in this propaganda ever since Ankiv Baisoya was elected the president of DUSU."The ABVP has, time and again, reiterated its stand that the Delhi University has all the rights to verify documents to put an end to the rumours. The ABVP has always put students' welfare first and does not support fraudulent behaviour," it said. The RSS-affiliated student outfit's Delhi State Secretary Bharat Khatana said, " The ABVP believes in complete transparency and hence requests DU administration to complete the verification process and produce the result in public domain.""We urge the Delhi University to expedite the process and put all rumours to rest at the earliest. If Ankiv Baisoya is found guilty, he must face all legal consequences that would ensue."In a Facebook post, Baisoya said, "I was recently chosen as the DUSU president with my supporters' love and blessings. Immediately after my victory, the NSUI and other opposition parties hatched a conspiracy to tarnish my name by raising questions about my admission to the Delhi University.""I am tendering resignation because I respect the mandate of the Delhi University students who voted for me and the responsibility of the DUSU president's post. "I request the varsity administration to probe the allegations against me so that the issue is sorted soon. I assure everyone that I will prove all the charges against me are wrong. I hope you will support me in my fight ahead," the Facebook post read.But the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said this was a "face-saving attempt" by the ABVP."We welcome the much-delayed decision by the ABVP to ask Ankiv Baisoya to step down as DUSU president."This is clearly a decision under pressure and not on principle given the inordinate delay by the ABVP and in light of the upcoming HC order on the November 20, when it is near certain that Ankiv would have been disqualified anyway. This is a sorry face-saving attempt by the ABVP," AICC Joint Secretary and NSUI in-charge, Ruchi Gupta said.She said the ABVP "ably supported by a supine DU administration" waited for two months in an attempt to retain the DUSU presidentship with ABVP, instead of asking him to step down when the matter came to light. Gupta also said the ABVP did not set up any enquiry committee of its own at the time.The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) said the suspension comes very late, after the 60 days' time period for re-election is over. "Even if Ankiv Baisoya resigns, ABVP will still retain the president's post as Shakti Singh, current DUSU VP, who has been known to unleash violence on students of Zakir Hussain College, will take the position," the AISA said.The Delhi High Court on Monday gave the university time till November 20 to verify the authenticity of Baisoya's bachelors degree from a university in Tamil Nadu. The two-month period, within which a re-election could be held, ended on November 13.Baisoya was elected DUSU president in September.The NSUI and AISA have accused the Delhi University administration of deliberately delaying an investigation of the alleged fake degree of Baisoya.The high court is hearing the case on a plea of NSUI student leader Sunny Chillar, who has sought from the court that Baisoya's election be set aside after news reports said the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University had "unambiguously and unequivocally" declared Baisoya's certificate "fake and forged".Chillar has also alleged that the DU was "deliberately delaying" the verification process as no fresh polls would be held for DUSU presidency in case Baisoya's election is set aside over the fake degree issue after expiry of the two-month period.According to Lyngdoh Committee guidelines on university elections, if a post fell vacant within two months of declaration of results, fresh polls would be held, his plea has said. 