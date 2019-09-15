ANM and GNM schools inaugurated in JK's Ramban, Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor's advisor K Vijay Kumar inaugurated an auxiliary nursing and midwifery (ANM) school in Ramban and a general nursing midwifery (GNM) school in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Kumar also inaugurated and laid the foundation of several projects for the development of sports infrastructure in Jammu. The ANM school building in Ramban has been completed with an expenditure of Rs 2.69 crore, while an amount of Rs 84.90 lakh has been provided for procurement of lab equipment, audio visual aids, book and furniture, an official spokesman said. A total of 40 seats have been approved for three courses, he said. The spokesman said the GNM school at Bailey in Udhampur district, having state-of-the-art facilities, houses seven laboratories, a library and a hostel block with the capacity of accommodating 40 inmates. In Jammu, the spokesman said, the advisor inaugurated illumination of K K Hakku Hockey Stadium. Kumar also laid the foundation of synthetic hockey turf at the stadium. Later, the advisor inaugurated new light system (illumination) at Mini Stadium at Parade in the city. He underlined the importance of the youth's participation in sporting activities, saying that that it opens up new vistas of progress and prosperity for them. PTI TAS SMNSMN