ANMI's 'StockTech 2018' Highlights the Need of World-class Technology to Boost Business in Financial Markets

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 4, 2018/PRNewswire/ --45 exhibitors showcased a range of latest technology trends for financial markets to over 700 decision makers at StockTech 2018 StockTech 2018, the first technology exhibition-cum-conference to showcase solutions by leading IT vendors pertaining to Stock Broking Community, was organized by ANMI - WIRC in Mumbai on Friday, 30th November. The event saw an amalgamation of 45 exhibitors, 700 decision makers and a comprehensive line-up of the latest technology trends.ANMI, which is short for Association of National Exchanges Members of India, is a pan India body comprising of trading members of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSEIL), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and other exchanges having national presence.The event aimed at creating a platform between ANMI members and the IT companies against the backdrop of an ever-increasing role played by technology in the Indian Financial Markets. "Stocktech 2018-the ANMI technology show has been organized keeping in mind the ever increasing need of the stock brokers to keep abreast with the latest technology available in the market to augment their businesses," said Ankit Ajmera, ANMI WIRC Chairman and Convener of StockTech. Keshav Samant, President & CEO - Brokerage Technology Solutions, 63moons added: "ANMI Stocktech is a great platform that got all technology partners and customers together. The sessions were invigorating with exchange of ideas and thoughts. Stock broking and share market no more are traditional businesses, but are technology driven. Thus, events like these will enlighten customers and businesses and would enable them to take it to the next level by leveraging on technology." The conference was attended by owners and directors of various companies, CTOs, CIOs and Head of Departments of KYC, back office, DP, compliance and trading."We are one of the largest providers of trading platforms in the Indian markets, both on the institutional and retail side, and for us this is a great platform to showcase the latest and greatest of our offerings. Recently, we have come up with a solution to provide intelligent content through mobile to end users and customers, engaged in trading and this exhibition gave us a platform to showcase this to our customers and the entire industry," said Paresh Hede, Director, Enterprise Solutions, South Asia, Financial & Risk Business, Thomson Reuters. The participants got a chance to witness cutting-edge technology solutions from Global and leading Indian IT companies. Hardware Infrastructure, Firewall, Telecom, EKYC Solutions, Charting Tools, Security, CRM, Algorithm and a range of latest products relevant to the financial intermediaries were showcased with hands-on knowledge at the event. StockTech 2018 provided the much needed platform to gain knowledge related to IT to boost business in financial market.About ANMI: Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) is a pan India body comprising of the trading members across country of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSEIL), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and other exchanges having national presence. ANMI is the only Indian Capital Market Forum recognized all over the world. It is a member of ICSA, the Asian Securities Forum (ASF) and Asia Forum for Investors Education. ANMI has partnered with PROSE Integrated to connect and engage with its members leveraging digital platforms.Source: Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) PWRPWR