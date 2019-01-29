Anna Camp boards Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae's 'The Lovebirds'

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (PTI) Actor Anna Camp has joined the cast of Paramount Pictures' new romantic comedy "The Lovebirds"."The Big Sick" breakout Kumail Nanjiani and actor Issa Rae will play the lead in the film.Michael Showalter, who collaborated with Nanjiani on "The Big Sick", will direct the project from a script by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, and Martin Gero, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The film will see Nanjiani, 40, and Rae, 34, play a couple close to breaking up, who find themselves caught in a bizarre but funny murder mystery which they attempt to solve in order to clear their names, while also examining if they and their relationship can survive the circumstances. The project will be produced by Tom Lassally, Olly Obst, Todd Shulman, Jordana Mollick, and Gero. It is expected to go on floors later this month. Nanjiani, Rae and Showalter will serve as executive producers. Camp, 36, is best known for "Pitch Perfect" franchise. She will be next seen in "The Wedding Year", which will also feature Sarah Hyland. PTI RBRB