Anna Faris congratulates Chris Pratt on engagement

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Anna Faris has congratulated her ex-husband Chris Pratt on his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger.The 42-year-old actor was married to Pratt, with whom she has six-year-old son Jack, for eight years before they split in 2017 and finalised their divorce in November last year.Pratt, 39, made shared the engagement news on Sunday with an adorable Instagram post and Faris commented on it. ''I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!'' she wrote on the post which was accompanied by a picture of Pratt and Schwarzenegger.The "Jurassic World" actor and Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, have been together since June last year.