Anna Kendrick to headline comedy 'Dummy'

Los Angeles, Mar 31 (PTI) Anna Kendrick has been roped in to feature in a comedy, titled "Dummy".The "Pitch Perfect" star will also executive produce the project, which comes from "Deadbeat" co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip.According to Deadline, "The Walking Dead" fame Tricia Brock is attached to direct."Dummy" is a buddy comedy that follows an aspiring writer (Kendrick) and her boyfriend's sex doll. It will be a serialised movie-length story told in chapters of under 10 minutes in length and premiere on Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman's short-form video platform Quibi. "Dummy" was originally developed as a TV pilot. The script was subsequently rewritten as a film and then divided into 10-minute segments to fit into the concept of Quibi (quick bites).Heller and Brock will also executive produce. PTI RDSRDS

