Anna Kendrick to topline 'Love Life' series on WarnerMedia streaming service

Los Angeles, May 24 (PTI) Actor Anna Kendrick is reuniting with filmmaker Paul Feig for the anthology series, "Love Life", which will be released on WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service.The 10-episode show is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the "people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever".Every season would feature a different protagonist, with each half-hour episode "telling the story of one of their romantic relationships".Kendrick, who worked with Feig on the films "A Simple Favour" and "Bridesmaids", will star in and executive produce the first season of the show, reported Deadline.Apart from directing, Feig is executive producing the show alongside Jessie Henderson, Bridget Bedard, and Sam Boyd, who wrote the pilot episode. Boyd will also direct the show. PTI RB RB