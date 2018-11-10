scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Anna Paquin to star in 'The Affair' season 5

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (PTI) Actor Anna Paquin has joined the cast of the fifth and final season of "The Affair". Paquin will play the adult version of Joanie Lockhart, the daughter of Alison and Cole, in the Showtime drama, reported Variety. The casting brings Paquin back into the cable world, as she previously starred in the HBO series "True Blood".Apart from Paquin, Claes Bang has also joined the show as Sasha Mann, Helen's new love interest.Showtime announced in July that the fifth season of "The Affair" would be the series' last. PTI SHDSHD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos