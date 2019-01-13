Anne Hathaway explains why it is difficult to host Oscars

Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) Actor Anne Hathaway says the toughest part of hosting the Academy Awards is facing the criticism the very next day.In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 36-year-old actor, who had emceed the Oscars in 2011 with James Franco, said the getting the feedback for the gig next day is difficult to face."It feels nice, everybody tells you it's going well while youre doing it. While you're doing it, it's like doing anything, you know?"My approach to all this stuff is really simple: we're lucky. Whether or not it does well or it bombs, this is the stuff of dreams. This is not something to get upset about," Hathaway said. The Oscar winner said failing at the hosting job does "sting a bit." "I think it might end up being a net positive over life. Well, the lessons that I learned, the life lessons about whom to trust and when to trust them, that's going to be the net positive," she added.Hathaway also shared her views about the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart, who recently stepped down from hosting this year's Academy Awards after his old homophobic tweets resurfaced on social media.She said, "I do just want to go on record and say the LGBTQ community needs all the allies in the world and deserves all the allies in the world." The actor will be next seen in "Serenity", which reunites her with "Interstellar" co-star Matthew McConaughey. The film is set to release in the US on January 25. PTI RB RBRB