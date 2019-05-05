Anne Hathaway gets marriage advice from Michael Caine

London, May 5 (PTI) Actor Anne Hathaway has revealed that veteran Hollywood star Michael Caine gives her marriage advice. The 36-year-old actor said Caine, 86, once told her that it is important to have ''separate bathrooms'' for a successful marriage, reported Bang Showbiz.''Michael and I don't really have a ring-you-up sort of relationship. But he's always very warm and lovely when we run into each other. "He gives me marriage advice. Separate bathrooms. When he told me that, I laughed and he looked at me and said, 'I'm serious, it's such an important part of the marriage," Hathaway said. The "Devil Wears Prada" star tied the knot with businessman Adam Shulman on September 29, 2012. The couple are parents to son, Jonathan, who was born in 2016. PTI SHDSHD