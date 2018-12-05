Anne Hathaway in negotiations to star in 'Sesame Street' feature

Los Angeles, Dec 5 (PTI) Anne Hathaway is in talks to feature in a film on "Sesame Street".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be a musical, which would likely include appearances from Sesame Street residents Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster. Hathaway is the first choice for the role, but it is currently unclear if the Oscar winner will accept the role. "Portlandia" co-creator Jonathan Krisel is set to direct.Chris Galletta wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay. "Stranger Things" filmmaker Shawn Levy is attached as producer along with Michael Aguilar.Warner Bros will co-finance the movie with MGM. PTI RDSRDS