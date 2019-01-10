Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins boards Mark Ruffalo's DuPont lawsuit film

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (PTI) Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins are set to star alongside Mark Ruffalo in Participant Media's untitled film about the lawsuit against the chemical company DuPont.To be directed by Todd Haynes, the film is based on the New York Times Magazine article "The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare" from Nathaniel Rich. The script has been penned by Mario Correa and Matthew Carnahan. The story revolves around Robert Bilott, who had been practising as a corporate defense attorney for eight years when he took on an environmental lawsuit against the chemical company DuPont.The suit turned into a battle exposing a decades-long history of chemical pollution.The details of Hathaway and Robbin's characters have not been revealed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Besides the two stars, the film will also feature Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman. Ruffalo, Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon will produce the film, with Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King executive producing along with Michael Sledd.The project will start production next week in Cincinnati. PTI RB BKBK