Announcement of names of candidates for seven LS seats on Sunday or day after: Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit Saturday said the names of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be announced in a couple of days. She was talking to reporters after inaugurating a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office for the Lok Sabha election campaign. "The party will announce the candidates tomorrow or day after," Dikshit said. When asked about her fighting the polls from Chandni Chowk, she said, "I have also heard about it. Let the party decide." The centralised control room will coordinate with the control rooms in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi and disseminate relevant information regarding the Congress candidates' election campaign, the DPCC said. There are seven separate desks at the DPCC control room to collate information from all the seven parliamentary constituencies, including the detailed campaign schedule, meetings and other programmes of each of the Congress candidate, it said. There is also a separate legal desk at the control room to advise the candidates on the legal matters that may arise during the election campaign.The control room will use social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Shakti App, WhatsApp, SMS and Voice Call extensively for the election campaign. It will also provide information regarding UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's public meetings and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's road shows, the DPCC said.