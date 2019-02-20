Annual festival to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The annual "Words in the Garden" festival, in its third edition, will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with the theme -- 'Bapu ki Dilli'. A brain child of Hindi writer Ashok Vajpeyi, the three-day festival will celebrate the "creativity, imagination and ideas that Delhi, the capital city generates, sustains and embodies".Commemorating 150 years of Gandhi's birth anniversary, the event will feature plays, recitals, readings, discussions honoring the life and ideology of Bapu, organisers said. Scheduled to begin on February 22, the free and open to all festival, will see participation by stalwarts from the fields of literature, art, and social sciences among others. Highlights include M K Raina's play "Stay Yet A While", poems, recitals, acts and music by Gandhi Ambedkar Circle of St Stephen's College, story telling by Mahmood Farooqui on Gandhi's final journey and Madhup Mudgal's "Ashram Bhajanavali". Shyam Benegal's "The Making of the Mahatma" will also be screened as part of the festival."The festival will also host a curated lunch by political scientist and culinary expert Pushpesh Pant who will enlighten guests on Gandhi's nutrition philosophy," organisers said. It will come to close on February 24 with a walk through at the Gandhi Smriti. PTI TRSTRS