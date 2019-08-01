Annual health check-up to be mandatory for Delhi govt employees

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal accorded in-principal approval on Thursday to the mandatory annual health check-up scheme for all Delhi government employees aged over 40 years, according to a statement. The scheme will also be made part of their annual performance assessment report to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit, it said. According to the statement, the health scheme would prove to be a "milestone" in ensuring good health for the government employees and it would go a long way in improving the overall productivity and efficiency. "The scheme shall benefit approximately 1.5 lakh employees currently working in Delhi Government. Such facilities were so far available to IAS officers and Group A Civil Services Officers only," it stated. "The lieutenant governor accorded in-principle approval to the mandatory 'Annual Health Check up Scheme' in respect of all employees under Government of NCT of Delhi, aged 40 years and above," the statement said. The employee concerned will be able to visit any of the empanelled hospitals for the check-up and will be eligible for reimbursement. It added that Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev had been requested to work out the modalities for getting the annual health check-up by each and every employee irrespective of their grade in service. PTI BUNHMB