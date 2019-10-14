Anoop Kumar Mendiratta appointed new Law Secretary

(Eds: Adds details) New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) In a first, a serving district and sessions judge was on Monday appointed as the Union Law Secretary. Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has been appointed as the new Law Secretary (Secretary, Legal Affairs) in the Union Law Ministry, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Mendiratta is at present the District and Sessions Judge, North-East District, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi. He has been appointed to the post on contractual basis till March 30, 2023, i.e. till his attaining the age of 60 years, the order said. The post of law secretary has been without a full-time officer since December last year.Secretary (Justice) Alok Shrivastava, an IAS officer, in the law ministry was till now holding the additional charge of law secretary.Usually the posts of secretary (legal affairs) also called the law secretary and secretary (legislative department) are held by Indian Legal Service officers.The Indian Legal Service has officers till the post of joint secretary, and additional secretaries and the secretary are "ex-cadre" officers.At least 60 people, including government officers, district judges, advocates and legal experts had applied for the post which was advertised by the government recently. PTI AKV NAB RHLRHL