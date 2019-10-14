Anoop Kumar Mendiratta appointed Secretary Legal Affairs

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was on Monday appointed as the Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Mendiratta is at present the District and Sessions Judge, North-East District, Karkarduma Courts, Delhi. He has been appointed to the post on contractual basis till March 30, 2023, i.e. till his attaining the age of 60 years, the order said. PTI AKV RHL