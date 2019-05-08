Another Achievement for KIIT, Secures Rank Between 301-350 in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BHUBANESWAR, India, May 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 301-350 in the 2019 Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings. KIIT is among a handful of Indian universities to enter the Asia University Rankings 2019 of THE. The ranking results were published on 1st May. KIIT is the only Deemed to be University from Odisha to make it to the list, which also has two government universities from the state. The universities are judged across all their core missions- teaching, research, knowledge transfer, etc.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871544/KIIT_Logo.jpg )(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883156/KIIT_Times_Ranking.jpg)KIIT Deemed to be University is the only self-financing university from Eastern India and Odisha to enter the prestigious Asia university rankings. Earlier, it had achieved an impressive position in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 and World University Impact Rankings 2019.According to the ranking report, KIIT has been rated high on number of FTE students (19,633); Number of students per staff (14.0); international students (2%) and female-male ratio (37:63). KIIT is just twenty-two years old as an institution for professional education (1997) and 15 years old as a University (2004). But, despite being a very young institution, it has got a place in the coveted Asia University Rankings 2019, securing a position of 301-350.Staff, students and well wishers of both KIIT & KISS profoundly thanked and expressed gratitude to Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS for his vision to get such prestigious rankings among top level Universities in the world.About KIITKalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) was founded Dr. Achyuta Samanta a multi-disciplinary University with current student strength of 25,000 from all corners of India and around 22 countries creating a mini metropolis. KIIT sprawls over a 25 sq.km area with one million square meters of aesthetically built up area. There are 28 constituent schools, contiguously located in impeccably landscaped and modern-technology enabled campuses offering graduate, post graduate, doctoral and post doctoral programmes in a wide range of disciplines. The institute's solemn academic ambiance has led to grant of A category status to it by the Ministry of HRD, Govt of India. The university is not only accredited by NAAC in UGC but is amongst the few in India to receive a Tier 1 (Washington Accord) accreditation by NBA of AICTE for engineering streams.For more info: http://www.kiit.ac.in Source: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology PWRPWR