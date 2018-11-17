Another civilian abducted, killed by militants in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) A day after killing a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on charges of being an Army informer, militants Saturday abducted and killed a 19-year-old in Shopian, police said. "Terrorists Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," a police official said.He said a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district.The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district. "Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said.He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter.Militants had abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area, on Thursday night, police had said. PTI SSB SRY