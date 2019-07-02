Another JMB operative held in West Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) A week after nabbing four neo Jammat-ul-Mujaheedin Bangladesh members from the city, Kolkata Police Special Task Force has arrested another member of the same terror group from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, a senior officer said Tuesday.The STF picked up Abdul Rahim, who was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast, from a bus stop at Bajepratappur on Katwa Road during a raid on Monday night.The STF had arrested four operatives of the neo-JMB, an Islamic State affiliate, from two places in the city on June 24.After grilling the four, officers of the STF came to know about Rahim and arrested him."He is a resident of Dhulian in Murshidabad district. He is a member of JMB and associated with the arrested JMB leaders like Abdul Wahab and Moulana Yousuf. He is an active member of the JMB's Dhulian Module in West Bengal," the IPS officer said.The Dhulian Module was responsible for the January 2018 Bodh Gaya Blast, he said, adding that Rahim took part in recruitment of the said module and logistically helped them.Rahim was absconding since the Bodh Gaya blast. PTI SCH NN ABHABH