Another Major from Uttarakhand killed in J-K

Dehradun, Feb 18 (PTI) Even as the last rites of Major Chitresh Bisht were still underway in Haridwar on Monday, Uttarakhand received the news of another brave soldier -- Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal -- attaining martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama in Jammu Kashmir. Major Dhoundiyal, a resident of Dehradun, was among four Army men killed in an encounterwith JeM terrorists in Pulwama district just a short distance away from the spot where 40 CRPF personnel were killed recently in a suicide attack by the outfit.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the martyrdom of Major Dhoundiyal, saying the entire country stood with the martyr's family.Major Chitresh Bisht was killed while defusing a mine on the LoCin Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Saturday.His mortal remains were consigned to flames in Haridwar on Monday afternoon.PTI ALM DVDV