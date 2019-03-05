Another pub employee arrested in ATM card cloning case

Noida, Mar 5 (PTI) The Noida Police has arrested one more man, who is part of a group of pub workers that allegedly cloned ATM cards of some customers to siphon off money from their accounts, an official said Tuesday. His three other associates were arrested on Sunday following probe into multiple cases involving fraudulent withdrawal of money, reported at Sector 20 and Sector 24 police stations, the official said. "Sameer alias Asif was arrested today near the Noida City Centre Metro Station by a team from Sector 24 police station who were tipped-off about his movement," he said. The official said Rs 21,000 were seized from the possession of Sameer, who works as a bar tender and service boy at a popular pub located in the Logix Mall of the city. Sameer has admitted to skimming ATM details every time a customer would hand over his card to him for payment, he said. Three of his associates Shubham Rawat, Kaushal Gupta and Sumit Singh all working in the same pub were arrested on Sunday. "They would clone ATM cards using an electronic device and also note down its pin number. Later they would fraudulently siphon off the money from the accounts using the details," the official said. Sameer has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC, including Section 420 (cheating), and the Information Technology Act, he said. PTI KIS SNESNE