Ansel Elgort to play lead in 'The Great High School Imposter'

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (PTI) Actor Ansel Elgort is set to star in drama "The Great High School Imposter". The story is based on a Daniel Riley GQ Magazine article published this year about Artur Samarin, a young Ukranian man who posed as a teenager so he could be adopted by a childless couple in a small Pennsylvania town and became the top student in his high school. Saramin was five years older than he claimed. His adopted parents turned him into the authorities.According to Deadline, Mike Makowsky is adapting the script for the project to be produced by Jeremy Steckler of Conde Nast Entertainment.Makowsky, Elgort, and Emily Gerson Saines will be executive producers. PTI SHDSHD