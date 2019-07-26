Anshu Gupta Bags the Title of Star Bellezza Mrs Asia 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Anshu Gupta, a home maker recently bagged the title of Mrs Asia 2019, at a star glitz beauty pageant event organized in Goa by Delhi based Star Bellezza Productions. More than 20 participants had taken part in this event; shortlisted from over thousands of applicants that had been received. Anshu Gupta had put in tremendous amount of self control and followed a strict high fiber diet regimen and worked out for more than 2 hours every day, while preparing for the pageant. According to Mrs. Gupta those who are pursuing modeling as a career and are thinking of participating in beauty pageants, need to do more than take help of Beauty Coach. Books, coaching can only teach you little. I went on social media platform. Explored videos with regards to, dos and the donts in beauty pageants. I didnt only watch them I incorporated what I learnt. The result is before you, said Anshu. Mrs. Gupta had gotten married at a young age and had bestowed her life towards the betterment of life of her in laws and her husband. Winning a title such as this one was something that I couldnt even dream about back then. It was only when my kids grew up did I realize that I wanted to do something for myself as well, said Anshu Gupta. Mrs. Anshu had also won the title of Dellywood Mrs India 2018 first runner up, at a beauty pageant held in Delhi. Aged 37 years, Anshu believes that age is indeed just a number. If a woman knows what she wants, she will eventually get it. For Anshu sky is not the limit cause footsteps have also been found on the moon. When asked where she sees herself in the near future, Mrs. Gupta said, I see myself doing what I love, and doing it with perfection. At the moment there are no plans and I am open to offers. Challenges drive me. I am willing to take on such roles that inspire me and others. I am here to win hearts. Born and brought up in Delhi, Mrs. Anshu Gupta aims that she can be a source of encouragement to other women/housewives. Star Belleza made me realize that its not the others who choose or live our dreams but we ourselves. So dream big and go get them. Thanks team for making my dream a reality, said Anshu. Apart from Mrs Asia 2019 Star Bellezza Production also organized Mr and Ms Asia 2019 pageants in Goa, and have received tremendous accolades for their efforts to be able to provide a platform for both married and unmarried females to rise and shine to their caliber. Mrs. Anshu GuptasInstagram link: instagram.com/anshu685?igshid=vekxfsb9ktkgFacebook link: www.facebook.com/anshu1550 Image: Anshu Gupta PWRPWR