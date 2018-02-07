Answer questions, dont make allegations in Parl: Rahul to PM

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to answer the country on questions posed to him on the Rafale deal, farmers and jobs instead of making allegations in Parliament.

He seems to have forgotten that he is the prime minister not an opposition leader, Gandhi told reporters after Modis reply in the Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks on the presidents address.

"Questions are being asked by the country from the prime minister, but he is not answering... here (in Parliament) you have to give answers and not ask questions to the country instead," he said.

According to Gandhi, the prime minister can talk against the Congress party at a public meeting, but not in Parliament where he needs to answer questions posed to him by the country.

"He is right in talking about the Congress party, but this is not the place to raise it. You can raise this issue at a public meeting, but not here.

"Here, you have to answer to the country. You are not to make accusations here...," he said. PTI SKC MIN