Antai Ranked 8th in FT Global EMBA Ranking 2018

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Times (FT) Global Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2018 was released on October 15th. Antai College of Economics and Management (Antai) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) takes the eighth spot, and has made the top ten of this ranking four years in a row from 2015 to 2018. According to the three-year average rank, Antai EMBA program presents a stable performance, occupying five in this ranking and No.1 in independent colleges globally. On October 15th, Antai held the news conference on Xuhui Campus, the cradle of SJTU. College leaders, professors, alumni representatives, and over 30 major media presented the event. "Since its first participation in 2013, Antai EMBA program has achieved stable and remarkable results in the global ranking for six consecutive years, which fully demonstrates Antai's solid foundation laid in its century-old history," said Chen Fangruo, Dean of Antai. "Based on previous achievements, we will continue to implement 'taking root in Chinese management practice, pushing forward social and economic development, and refining global management theory' as a guiding principle, building Antai a world-class business school." According to Ren Jianbiao, Assistant Dean and Program Director, the place in FT ranking fully demonstrates Antai's solid academic capability and overall strength. Since the beginning of the program, Antai EMBA has been committed to building high-level teaching team consisting of SJTU alumni professors and teachers adapting to China's economic and enterprise actuality, and emphasizing college-industry connection. The number of professors teaching core courses in EMBA program has been increasing and covering over 75% of teaching tasks. The SJTU alumni professors have become an impressive name card of this program. The mission of this program is to develop leadership that reflected in its curriculum. To achieve this mission, the Gobi spirit is introduced in its courses to educate leaders upholding the Gobi spirit. Additionally, in the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship of SJTU, the program includes four featured modules, Innovation Plus, Finance Plus, Internet Plus and SJTU Exploration, with innovation and entrepreneurial management course as its core, supported by three renowned forums: SJTU Entrepreneurship, Internet-plus Training Camp and SJTU Financiers to realize the combination of business and industry, and the industrialization of research achievements. The program provides intellectual support for startups and boosts the development of innovative talents and entrepreneurs into outstanding leaders in various fields.