Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Original "Hamilton" stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones are engaged.Ramos made the revelation on Instagram with a selfie of the two in Paris.The actor, who also featured in "A Star Is Born" as Lady Gaga's best friend, said the two got engaged on Christmas Eve. "I love you Jas. Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I'm honoured and Blessed to marry you," he wrote in the caption.The duo has been dating since their time in Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical, where they both originated their roles of John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, respectively.Cephas Jones, daughter of veteran actor Ron Cephas Jones, posted a long tribute to her fiance on her Instagram."My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favourite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child."It brought tears to my eyes because I don't get to see my family in England that I'm so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was!! All because of you... I love you beyond words and am so excited to continue this awesome journey with you," she wrote. Miranda congratulated the couple on Twitter shortly after the news broke."This was worth travelling to Instagram for: CONGRATS @JasCephasJones & @ARamosofficial! You deserve the world. I love you. I'm a be the old [Puerto Rican] tio at the wedding like," Miranda wrote with a funny gif of an old woman dancing. PTI SHDSHD