Anthony Rapp hopes he helped 'change the culture' by revealing Kevin Spacey sexual assault

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Actor Anthony Rapp has said he came forward with sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey because he feared such incidents would keep happening if he remained silent.Rapp accused the veteran actor of making an advance on him at a house party when he was 14 and Spacey was 25, reported Deadline. In a red carpet interview at the premiere for the second season of "Star Trek Discovery", Rapp, who plays Lt Paul Stamets on the show, said he wanted to contribute to the change which started happening post #Me Too movement. "I know that its something that needs continued movement forward and Im going to keep doing my best to be a part of the movement forward. "I was just concerned that it would be something that could keep happening, so if I could do something that would make a difference, I was eager to," Rapp said.On his part, Spacey claimed he did not remember the Rapp encounter, but said he would apologise if the allegations were true.After Rapp's accusations, more than a dozen other Spacey accusers came forward, leading to the actor losing his lead role on the Netflix series "House of Cards". PTI SHDSHD