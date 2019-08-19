Anti Dalit-backward face of RSS-BJP exposed: Cong on Bhagwat's reservation remarks

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Congress on Monday cited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat'sremarks on reservation to allege that the "anti Dalit-backward face" of the RSS-BJP has been exposed.The attack by the opposition party came a day afterBhagwat said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it."Attack on the rights of the poor, trampling on constitutional rights,snatching the rights of Dalits-backwards. This is the real BJP agenda," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said."The anti Dalit-backward face of the RSS-BJP has been exposed. The conspiracy to end reservation for the poor and the policy of changing the Constitution have been uncovered," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi. PTI ASK DVDV