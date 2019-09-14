Anti-dengue campaign: Kejriwal to address mega event for RWAs on Sep 24

(Eds: Adding CM's tweet ) New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Intensifying the Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a gathering of resident welfare associations on September 24.The AAP government on Saturday said it has signed MoUs with RWA apex bodies -- URJA and Citizens' Alliance -- as part of its initiative to reach out to RWAs across Delhi in a "big way"."Dengue and pollution - both are challenges that Delhi can overcome through people's participation. I welcome RWAs to join the fight against both dengue and pollution," Kejriwal tweeted.These RWA bodies have pledged their full support to help the government in reaching out to RWAs under their fold and motivate them to join the campaign for prevention of vector borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya, according to an official statement.Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said, "The anti-dengue campaign of the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is getting support from people across the spectrum. The participation of RWAs is very important for us as they can ensure that this truly becomes a mass campaign."The Delhi government is also planning to partner with over 3,000 RWAs across the national capital as part of its ongoing '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign."The engagement will begin with a mega event on September 24 during which the chief minister will address the members of the RWAs at the Talkatora Stadium," the statement said.The RWAs, who pledge their support will be urged to participate in the campaign by carrying out checking in their respective areas, especially the common areas like parking, terrace, it said."The RWAs will also encourage houses under them to maintain a dengue-free atmosphere and provide them with information materials like pamphlets and stickers on combating dengue," the government said.The Kejriwal government-led campaign has already garnered support of a number of celebrities, public personalities including cricket legend Kapil Dev and a number of Bollywood actors and senior journalists.Ashutosh Dikshit from URJA said, "We welcome the initiative of the Delhi government to combat dengue"."From URJA, we will inform as well as exhort all RWAs to come forward and actively participate in this drive. We will advise RWAs and their members to inspect their respective locality and households regularly so that clear water does not pool in the area," he said. PTI KND DPB