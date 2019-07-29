Anti-encroachment drive outside Jammu airport

Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) Nearly half a dozen structures including some shops were demolished in an anti-encroachment drive outside the Jammu Airport on Monday, officials said. The structures had come up illegally along the boundary wall of the airport on the main road over a decades ago, the officials said. They said the district administration had served notices on the parties concerned and moved a JCB to retrieve the encroached land. A large posse of policemen led by senior officers were present during the drive which was undertaken despite resistance of the affected people who demanded adequate compensation for the structures, the officials said. "We are ready to cooperate with the government to make Jammu a smart city. It is providing a meagre compensation for our shops which are there for the last several decades," one of the protesters said, demanding proper rehabilitation for the affected. A police official said some people who tried to obstruct the drive were taken into preventive custody and were released later. PTI TAS CK