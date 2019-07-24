'Anti-national' intellectuals acting as stooges of Oppn: Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday described the eminent citizens, who has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the lynching incidents, as "anti-nationals" and alleged that they were acting as "stooges" of the Opposition. The reaction comes after a group of eminent citizens has in a letter to Modi expressed concern at the number of "tragic events" unfolding in the country, saying that 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a "provocative war cry" with many lynchings taking place in its name. "These intellectuals who have written a letter to the prime minister are anti-nationals," Ghosh told reporters. "They are actually acting as stooges of Opposition parties who are trying to malign the BJP government." The Lok Sabha MP said these people would face protest by Bharatiya Janata Party cadres wherever they go. He also accused them of turning a blind eye when saffron party workers were allegedly being "killed" in West Bengal for chanting "Jai Shri Ram". The July 23 letter, which also stressed that there is "no democracy without dissent", is signed by 49 celebrities from various fields, including filmmakers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Aparna Sen as well as vocalist Shubha Mudgal, historian Ramchandra Guha and sociologist Ashis Nandy. PTI PNT NNHMB